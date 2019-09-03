Man, 24, dies in crash involving car and lorry on A90

A man has died in crash on the A90 involving a car and a lorry

The collision involving a red VW Golf, driven by the 24-year-old man, and the lorry happened at around 9.15am this morning on the northbound carriageway of the road near Brechin.

Officers said the lorry driver was not hurt and no other people were involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances, and we would like to ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other relevant information to please call 101, or speak to any police officer.

“Our reference is incident 0656 of September 3.”