Man, 24, charged in connection with Aberdeen break-in

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in and theft in Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old has been charged in connection with a number of offences including theft and housebreaking.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout this Inquiry which has resulted in a man being traced and charged.”