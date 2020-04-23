Show Links
Man, 24, charged in connection with Aberdeen break-in

by Ana Da Silva
23/04/2020, 3:21 pm
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in and theft in Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old has been charged in connection with a number of offences including theft and housebreaking.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout this Inquiry which has resulted in a man being traced and charged.”