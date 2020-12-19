Man, 24, arrested after police find cocaine and cannabis in north-east raid

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by police after cocaine and cannabis were recovered during a raid in Banchory.

The raid was carried out last Saturday night in what police say was an intelligence-led operation using an array of resources, including police search dogs.

Sergeant Keith Greig said: “This was an intelligence led operation resulting in a quantity of class A and B drugs being recovered and removed from our streets.

“Drugs continue to be a scourge upon society and Police Scotland is committed to taking robust action against those who are involved in such behaviour.”

Police have urged anyone with concerns relating to drugs in the local community to report incidents by dialling 101.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, issues can be reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.