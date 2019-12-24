Man, 23, in critical condition following one-car crash on north-east road

A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police officers were called to the B976 Aboyne to Ballater road at the entrance to Glen Tanar Estate, following a one-vehicle crash which happened around 12.15am.

The collision involved a white BMW 120 and the male driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the North East Road Policing department, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured party and his family at this time. While inquiries into this incident are ongoing, I am keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or may have seen the vehicle before it happened.

“If you have any information and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0044 of 24 December.”

A police spokesman added: “We were called at 12:15am to a one-vehicle crash on the B976 between the Aboyne turn off and Dinnet Bridge.

“A male driver has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

“The road will remain closed until further notice, and there is a diversion in place via the A93.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokewoman said: “We were called at 12.23am to assist police with a one vehicle collision.

“We used cutting equipment.

“We received a stop message at 1.41am.”