Man, 23, charged after woman approached in north-east town

A man has been charged in connection with an incident involving a woman in a north-east town.

Officers have said the woman was approached by a man in the Grantown Road area of Forres on Tuesday May 12.

Today a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Brian Donaldson, of Elgin Police Office, said: “I would like to thank the public for assisting us with our investigation.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.”