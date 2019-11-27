Man, 23, arrested in connection with car fire in north-east

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a car fire in the north-east today.

Police were called to reports of a car on fire on the A948 near Auchnagatt at 2.20am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car on fire on the A948 near Auchnagatt around 2.20am on Wednesday 27 November 2019.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and no one was found within the silver Citroen Saxo.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences. Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to a one-vehicle RTC on the A948 in the early hours of this morning.

“Two appliances from Maud and Ellon were in attendance at the scene.

“We received a message that the fire had been extinguished at 2.46am.”

