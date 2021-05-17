Man, 23, arrested in connection with assault outside Aberdeen pub

A 23-year-old has been charged after a man was assaulted outside a city centre pub.

The alleged incident took place outside of the Butchers Arms on George Street at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police have now confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which took place at a licensed premises on George Street, Aberdeen, around 5.15pm on Saturday, May 15.”