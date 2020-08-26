Man, 23, arrested for speeding on north-east road

A 23-year-old has been arrested for allegedly speeding while overtaking a police car on a north-east road.

The man overtook a Mintlaw road policing unit unmarked police car on the A952, allegedly “in excess of the speed limit.”

Police said the driver tested positive for cannabis, and was arrested as a result.

Shortly after being released, he was allegedly seen driving again and after providing a further positive sample, the man was arrested again.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Following the vehicle being stopped for the alleged offences, blood samples were obtained from the driver.

“These samples will be sent for analysis, if they are found to be over the prescribed limit, the driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”