Man, 22, missing from Aberdeen traced safe and well

A 22-year-old man reported missing from the Aberdeen area has been traced safe and well by police.

Frederick Salapei was last seen in the Berryden area at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Officers launched an appeal for information as concerns for his welfare mounted.

Missing Person Traced – Frederick Salapei (22) AberdeenFollowing our appeal in relation to Frederick Salapei, who had… Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 30 September 2021

Police have taken to social media today to confirm the 22-year-old has now been traced.

They thanked the public for their assistance with their inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Thanks to everyone who commented or shared our post.”