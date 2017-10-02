Man, 22, jailed for assaulting and robbing pensioner at his North-east home

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man who robbed a 72-year-old man in his Aberdeen home has been jailed.

William Youngson, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of assault to injury and robbery.

He carried out the offence with another on June 21 at an address on Peterhead’s Windmill Street.

Youngson demanded the man hand over his bank card before punching and kicking him.

The court heard the man was at home waiting for a friend, when he heard a knock on the door.

After shouting to come in, Youngson and two females walked in.

One of the women hit him over the head with a saucepan, before Youngson assaulted him and took his bankcard and 60p from his pocket.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said: “He appreciates there is but one sentence withstanding the nature of the offence and his record.”

Youngson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, was jailed for nine-and-a-half months, he must serve 56 days of an unexpired sentence first.