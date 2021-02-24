Man, 22, charged in connection with series of thefts in Rosemount

A man has been charged in connection with a number of thefts in Rosemount.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man today after a series of break-ins were reported in the Aberdeen community.

The incidents all happened on Tuesday.

He will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

PC Bradford from the city centre community policing team said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiry.”

Anyone with information in relation to thefts is asked to contact police on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.