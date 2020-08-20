Man, 22, charged in connection with series of bin fires in Aberdeen

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of bin fires in Aberdeen.

A number of communal waste bins were set on fire in the Torry area between Sunday June 28 and Wednesday August 19.

The man was charged in connection with this series of wilful fires.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Chris Wilson, of Aberdeen Torry Police Station, said: “Fortunately no one was injured as a result of any of the fires.

“However, any fire poses danger and working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, we have been driving this message.

“We have a strong community and always welcome any information that helps keep our area safe.”