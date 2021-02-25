Man, 22, charged after speeding past marked police car at more than 100mph on A92

A man has been charged after speeding past a marked police car at more than 100mph on the A92.
Police stopped the 22-year-old on the A92 near Charleston this morning.
He was recorded as going at 116mph when he passed a marked road policing vehicle.
A report will be submitted the the Procurator Fiscal.
The incident took place at about 9.45am.
He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.
