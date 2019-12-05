Man, 22, charged after being filmed standing naked on top of Union Street bus stop

A man has been charged after he was filmed standing naked on top of a bus stop in Aberdeen.

Footage shared on social media show the man standing without a top, and with his trousers around his ankles on the Union Street bus stop at around 2am on Wednesday.

In the clip, officers can be seen arriving at the scene as he climbs down.

Police confirmed he was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a disturbance on Union Street in Aberdeen around 2.35am on Wednesday.

“He has been issued with a fixed penalty notice.”