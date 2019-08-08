Man, 21, due in court as pedestrian left with serious injuries after being hit by car in north-east town

A 21-year-old is due to appear in court after a man was struck by a car in a north-east town.

A 38-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries after the incident on Fraserburgh’s Chapelhill Road.

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident which happened at around 12.40pm yesterday.

He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: “Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances which led to this incident taking place. I urge anyone with information who has not already spoken to the Police to get in touch as soon as possible.”

A section of Chapelhill Road had been cordoned off while officers carried out investigations.

Police and paramedics were called following the incident involving a Vauxhall Astra.

The ambulance service’s helicopter arrived at the scene, but was later stood down. The 38-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

A spokesman from the Scottish Ambulance Service said said: “We received a call at 12.40pm to attend an incident on Chapelhill Road in Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched our trauma team, an ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one male patient in his 30s to hospital.”