Man, 21, charged in connection with alleged sex attack in Aberdeen woods

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged sex attack in an area of woodland in Aberdeen.

Yesterday, officers cordoned off an area of Greenfern Woods in Sheddocksley, which backs on to the Barvas Walk area, while inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

A force spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland received a report of a sexual assault in the Barvas Walk area of Aberdeen yesterday.

“A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in the Barvas Walk area of Aberdeen. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”

A resident who lives nearby said: “The police were there through the night and were there all day too. There were lights on during the night.”

Pat Stott, who lives on Barvas Walk, said residents in the area were concerned.

She said: “I have lived here for 39 years and there has been quite a lot of trouble in the woods.

“The police were there all night and all day.”

Anyone with information which may assist inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.