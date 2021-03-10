Man, 20, reports robbery on popular Elgin walk

Police are conducting inquiries into a reported robbery on a popular walking route in Elgin.

Officers have been spotted this morning probing an area of woodland near Brumley Brae after a 20-year-old man reported he was the victim of the robbery around 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Police have said an attempt was made to take the man’s dog, however, only personal belongings were taken.

A force spokeswoman said: “Around 7pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021, a 20-year-old man reported to police he had been the victim of a robbery on a path in the Brumley Brae area of Elgin.

“The man was not injured.

“The man had a dog with him and there was an attempt to take the dog which was unsuccessful.

“Personal belongings were taken.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”