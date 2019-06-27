Man, 20, charged with murder following death in north-east village

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in a north-east village.

Police were called to an address in Cuminestown, Turriff, at about 4.45am yesterday and an injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, 51-year old Anthony McGladrigan died.

Anthony’s family issued the following statement: “Tony was loved, brave and an amazing son, husband, father, brother and exceptional friend.

“He will be missed every day. The family are devastated and would like privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0441 of 26 June.

The man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A 22-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the murder has been released pending further inquiries.