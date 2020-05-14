Man, 20, charged in connection to alleged damage of north-east green space

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged damaged caused to a north-east green space.

It comes after police launched an appeal for information on February 20, 2020 following a report of damage caused to The Green in Aboyne on February 14, 2020.

Constable Mhairi Meston, from the Banchory Community Policing Team, said: “Following inquiries, a 20-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“I would like to thank our local residents who responded to the request for information.

“We take all reports of offences like these seriously and antisocial behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated in the local community.”