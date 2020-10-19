Man, 20, arrested after police execute warrant at north-east property

A man has been arrested following a drugs raid at a north-east property.

Police carried out a search warrant at an address in Peterhead yesterday, and have now confirmed a 20-year-old has been arrested.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Queen Street, Peterhead, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with drug supply offences and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”