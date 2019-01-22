Man, 20, and boy, 15, charged after drugs worth £1,800 seized in north-east town

A man and a 15-year-old boy have been charged after cocaine and heroin was recovered in a north-east town.

The drugs, worth an estimated £1,800, were seized from a property in the Anderson Court area of Fraserburgh yesterday.

A 20-year-old man, from Liverpool, and a 15-year-old boy have been charged. They are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “We are committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in serious and organised crime at all levels, particularly those who look to travel to the north-east to supply drugs for their own financial gain.

“We rely on the support of our communities and continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”