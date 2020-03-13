Man, 19, charged after drugs worth £5,000 seized in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after cocaine and heroin worth around £5,000 was seized in Aberdeen.

Officers stopped a 19-year-old man in the Summerfield Terrace area of the city yesterday.

As a result a quantity of drugs was seized.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the matter.

Constable Jamie Clow, from Aberdeen CID, said: “We will proactively carry out enforcement to prevent drug dealing within our communities.”

“Anyone with information about drug dealing, call 101. If you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”