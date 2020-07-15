Show Links
Man, 19, charged after crash on Aberdeen bypass

by Ana Da Silva
15/07/2020, 9:03 pm
A man has been charged following a crash on the Aberdeen bypass.

Police were called around 5.05pm this afternoon, following the report of a two-vehicle  crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 at the Cleanhill roundabout.

A police spokesman said: “There were no injuries and an 19-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences.”