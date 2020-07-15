Man, 19, charged after crash on Aberdeen bypass

A man has been charged following a crash on the Aberdeen bypass.
Police were called around 5.05pm this afternoon, following the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 at the Cleanhill roundabout.
A police spokesman said: “There were no injuries and an 19-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe