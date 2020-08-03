Man, 19, charged after cars vandalised on Aberdeen street

A teenager has been charged after a number of cars were vandalised on a street in Aberdeen.

Officers received reports of vehicles being vandalised on Glenbervie Road in Torry shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday.

They have now charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.35pm on Thursday, 30 July, 2020, officers received reports of vehicles having been vandalised on Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”