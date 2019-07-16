Man, 19, charged after break-in and car theft in north-east town

A man has been charged following a series of incidents in a north-east town.

The 19-year-old has been charged in connection with incidents in the Buckie area, including a housebreaking, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving while disqualified.

The incidents happened overnight between Sunday and Monday in the Kessock Road area and the vehicle has since been recovered, and a number of stolen items found.

The man is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

PC Donald Matheson said: “North East Division is committed to preventing and tackling acquisitive crime.

“The easiest way to prevent such crimes is for owners to ensure that their vehicles and homes are locked and secured at all times and, where possible, any valuables are kept out of sight to reduce the chances of becoming the victim of this type of crime.

“However when these crimes do occur we will continue to investigate them robustly and use every available means to identify those responsible, recover outstanding property and ensure that those responsible are apprehended and appear before the judicial system.”