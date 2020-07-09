Man, 19, charged after £3,500 of cannabis recovered from Aberdeen property

A man has been charged after cannabis worth £3,500 was recovered from an Aberdeen property.

Officers conducted a drug search warrant at an address on Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, yesterday where a quantity of cannabis, with an estimated street value of £3,500 was seized.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Andrew Peter, of the Nigg Community Policing Team, said: “We will continue to act upon information provided by the public to tackle the possession, supply and distribution of controlled drugs.

“I would continue to encourage anybody who has any concerns regarding the illegal supply of drugs or associated anti-social behaviour in their area to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”