News / Local Man, 18, taken to hospital following assault at Aberdeen University halls By Ellie Milne 24/09/2021, 3:29 pm Updated: 24/09/2021, 4:32 pm Police were called to Hillhead Halls of Residence A man has been arrested after an 18-year-old was found seriously injured at Aberdeen University halls. The teen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for medical treatment after the alarm was raised in the early hours of today. Officers were called to Hillhead Halls of Residence in Aberdeen at around 4.55am. Another 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.