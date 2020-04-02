Man, 18, charged after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after cash and drugs were seized in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the George Street following reports from members of the public.

Heroin and crack cocaine, worth around £7,000, and £3,000 in cash were seized.

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

PC Rob Gordon of the Kittybrewster local policing team said: “As a result of information provided by the community a significant quantity of drugs will now not reach our streets.

“Even in the current crisis Police Scotland will continue to disrupt the individuals involved in the concern of the supply of drugs.

“We rely on the public to build our intelligence on drug-related issues and I would encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity or concerns of drug-related activity in their area to the police.”