Man, 17, charged following two-car crash on north-east road

A 17-year-old man has been charged following a two-car crash on a north-east road.

The incident occurred around 1.35pm on Monday on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Newmachar.

One woman sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The vehicles involved were a Mini One and a BMW 320.

As a result of the crash, police have said the man has been charged with alleged road traffic offences, with a report to be issued to the procurator fiscal.

The road was briefly closed, however, reopened around 3pm.