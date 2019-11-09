Man, 17, charged after alleged war memorial vandalism

A 17-year-old man has been charged following an alleged vandalism at a war memorial in the north-east.

Members of the public have been thanked by police for helping them with the investigation at New Elgin in October.

Inspector Andrew Wilson from Elgin community policing team, said: “As a result of extensive inquiries, today my officers charged a 17-year old male with vandalising the silhouette of a First World War Tommy Soldier located at the New Elgin War Memorial.

“I would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.