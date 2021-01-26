Male taken to hospital following ‘serious’ one-vehicle crash on major north-east road

A man has been rushed to hospital following the incident outside Balmedie this morning.

One vehicle left the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, just north of Balmedie, at about 7.40am. It was travelling southbound.

Paramedics, fire crews and police were all in attendance.

A road closure is in place at the Newburgh junction. Motorists are asked to used alternative routes.

A police statement said: “The A90 southbound at Newburgh is closed following a one vehicle serious road crash.

“Emergence services are on the scene and one man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Local diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if they can.”

The condition of the man is currently unknown.