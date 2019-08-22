Male pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in north-east

A male pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on a north-east road.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A920 Dufftown and Huntly road following the incident at 5.30pm tonight.

An air ambulance was sent to the route to take the pedestrian to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The A920 is currently closed between Dufftown and Huntly due to a road traffic collision.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

“There are serious injuries to the male pedestrian and police are on scene.”