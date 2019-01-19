Kindhearted volunteers bring new lease of life to community centre in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen community centre has had a makeover thanks to a volunteer project.

The Prince’s Trust team carried out its most recent scheme at the Danestone Community Centre in Aberdeen.

A team of young people, alongside project leader Nicky Donelan, worked on each of the rooms in the premises to brighten up the popular centre on Fairview Street.

It included refurbishing the hatch area and large hall and landscaping work outside.

The Prince’s Trust project is run alongside support from Aberdeen Foyer and North East Scotland College.

Work began last Wednesday and finished yesterday, after a fundraising drive brought in more than £500 to purchase all the materials needed for the project.

The young people involved take part in a 12-week programme which includes refurbishing an area, as well as learning employability skills and taking part in work experience.

Nicky said: “It’s really engaging and developmental.

“We have three projects that run every year, and they get nationally-recognised qualifications as well as lots of great stories to tell.”

The centre offers a range of different activities.