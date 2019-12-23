Making sense of Mad Friday: We go behind the scenes with police on busy night

Sinful Santas, rowdy reindeer and awful elves – police pounding the city’s streets saw them all on Mad Friday.

It is the name given to the final Friday before Christmas, where office-party revellers start at lunch and are still drinking many hours later, with some posing problems for police.

This year, the Evening Express was given exclusive access to Aberdeen’s police CCTV room and also hit the streets with officers.

We saw a mix of the good, the bad and the ugly – with most drinkers enjoying a trouble-free night of festive fun.

However, others got into fights, were allegedly caught with drugs or ended up in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their troubles.

The Mad Friday police shift started at 10pm when Inspector Chris Kerr led a briefing and told his fellow officers their priority was to keep people safe – and his priority was to keep them safe.

He stressed the importance of working with taxi marshals, door staff and street pastors – Christian volunteers who help revellers.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw told the team to keep a particular lookout for vulnerable people and ensure bars were aware of their responsibilities towards them.

“If they are vulnerable and are holding on to railings as they walk, there is a good chance they will become the victim of crime later in the night, so it is important we are vigilant in regards to vulnerable people,” said Insp Heathershaw.

In the CCTV room, meanwhile, staff were putting the bank of almost 100 cameras to good use.

A man trips on Belmont Street and the team spring into action. Within seconds they coordinate first-aid-trained door staff from a nearby pub, street pastors and paramedics who are able to get him standing.

They also replayed the footage to ensure he was not pushed.

Paramedics took him to ARI for checks.

A few minutes after, a camera picks up an aggressive reveller confronting two doormen outside a bar on Union Street, refusing to leave the area.

After multiple warnings, the doormen physically restrain him and police arrive to take over, moving the man on after checking he is OK.

When colleagues ask the team to respond to an incident on a particular street, they are swift in calling up the right camera and respond quickly and calmly.

Inspector Kerr said: “Mad Friday – or Festive Friday as we like to call it – is a challenging night, though it is not much different in a policing sense to a typical Friday night.

“We prioritise implementing a well-developed plan to prevent incidents.

“The examples we have seen from the CCTV team show what a first-rate communication network we have between the key parties.

“Our emphasis is on keeping people safe as they enjoy a night out and we believe the planning we do makes that happen.”

Out on the streets, the Evening Express watched as police attended the Atik nightclub on Bridge Place and got two jobs for the price of one. While two police officers diffused a dispute over a fight which resulted in the men involved having their shirt ripped, their colleague – supported by door staff – found a reveller allegedly in possession of two bags of cocaine.

The man was reported to the Procurator Fiscal and the men with the shirt disagreement were told to make a report the next day.

Officers said the key to their role at high-demand times such as Mad Friday is making a judgement call of when to advise someone to leave the area, when to arrest them – and when to just give them a lift home – knowing the wrong decision could tie them up for hours.

Weekend stats

Police visited a total of 59 licensed premises in Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday.

While out and about in the city, they dealt with 19 incidents.

Three people were arrested and subsequently charged in relation to assaults.

There were also two incidents of possession of drugs.

There were four breach of the peace, including one racially-aggravated breach against a police officer.

And 10 people were dealt with for urinating in public.

Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “Our ultimate aim is to make sure everyone gets home safely at the end of their night and in that respect, things do not differ from other weekend policing operations.

“Our safety planning process around the night-time economy is an ongoing one throughout the year.

“We benefit from a well-developed and enthusiastic partnership with a number of private, public and third-sector bodies who understand the importance of city centre safety.

“We value these close relationships and are thankful to the likes of the Scottish Ambulance Service, street pastors, transport marshals and members of the licensed trade, who all do an incredible job assisting us both at this busy time and throughout the year.”