Makeover for Aberdeen bakery store

An Aberdeen bakery store has undergone a major refurbishment.

Nationwide chain Greggs has remodelled its shop at 55 Union Street, creating two new jobs in the process.

The refurbishment has seen the creation of seating within the shop for those who wish to enjoy their purchases inside.

Laura Sneddon, shop manager at Greggs Union Street, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome our customers back to Greggs.”

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Aberdeen by providing our customers with a modern and convenient new-look shop.”