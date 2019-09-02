Make-up shop announces plans to close Aberdeen shopping centre store

Staff at an Aberdeen make-up store have criticised Union Square and claimed high rental costs are driving businesses out of Aberdeen.

Kiko Milano is the latest shop to announce its closure, with staff saying they are “devastated” after learning the store will cease trading on September 24.

Staff member Ryan Conroy said: “It’s really sad. We were called in on Wednesday and told.

“All the staff have been made redundant due to Union Square’s rent and rate costs. Michael Kors left as well for the same reason.

“Something needs to be done to stop this before more people lose their jobs.

“Companies just can’t afford to stay in the Square.”

The nine staff are attempting to gauge whether there is sufficient interest to move into a new unit at Union Street where, Mr Conroy claims, rent is far more affordable.

He said: “We’re hoping to drum up enough support to move to Union Street – I’m setting up an online poll to gauge interest. Our customers have been distraught at the news – we have some older ladies coming in, not just to shop, but to socialise.”

A spokesperson for Union Square said: “We can confirm that after announcing plans to close a number of its UK stores, Kiko Milano at Union Square has closed.”

Kiko Milano has announced UK-wide closures.