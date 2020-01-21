Aberdeen cancer patients get pampered with beauty lessons

Facing a cancer diagnosis can be an isolating and difficult ordeal.

But a make-up class is helping women in their fight against the illness and offering friendship and support in the process.

Maggie’s, a drop-in centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, offers free workshops to support those affected by the condition.

Leading one of these classes is Look Good Feel Better, an international charity providing beauty lessons on a fortnightly basis.

Volunteers have experience in the beauty industry and offer help in make-up and skincare application to those undergoing cancer treatment.

The classes have been running since the centre opened in 2013.

Megan Graham, a cancer support specialist at Maggie’s, said: “It can be quite difficult when your appearance has changed from hair loss.

“It’s a very rewarding experience to lift somebody’s spirits in a time they might be feeling particularly low. It’s a lovely experience to be able to offer it.”

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in August, Gillian Spence decided to attend some of the available workshops at Maggie’s, including one on coping with hair loss.

The 31-year-old from Elgin said: “It’s reassuring to know that there’s other people going through this in Aberdeen and there’s a support network here that you can come to.

“I think it’s something more people should come to, but it’s just getting across the threshold sometimes.”

The project administrator, who works in the oil and gas industry, decided to attend for beauty hints and tips as well as to meet new people.

She said: “I wanted to come along because I didn’t know if the skincare I’m using is right for going through treatment.

“It was nice to come along and meet people my own age as well, because so far I haven’t had a huge amount of experience with that.

“You don’t have to come in and impress anyone, you’re just coming in to hopefully meet people who are going through the same issue.”

Provided on the day are free goody bags filled with various products donated by a range of high-end brands. All are safe for those undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy and come in five different skin tones.

Nicola Scott, 49, from Milltimber, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. She said: “It was nice to see the different creams because your skin changes, so it can be quite dry.”

After finishing chemotherapy, she decided to attend the workshop. She said: “I was hoping to meet people as well that are going through the same or similar things. Everybody’s in the same boat.”

Look Good Feel Better volunteer Shannon Davis, 23, from Dundee said: “This is my very first class, I think it’s ace.”

The former make-up artist now works in IT, but joined the team to keep up her skills. She said: “I thought it might be quite clinical. It’s not like that at all.

“It’s just a big kind of chat. Yes, there’s instruction involved, but it’s kind of a pamper session with a little bit of knowledge thrown in.

“It’s entirely at your own pace, which is important to remember. Its like-minded people that are good friends hopefully by the end of it.”

Gaelle Conjaud, 47, has worked with Look Good Feel Better for four years.

Originally from Paris, she relocated to Aberdeen and has worked in skincare for more than 20 years. She said: “At the beginning and the end it’s two different worlds.

“They come sometimes a bit shy and not necessarily comfortable. There is a lot of vulnerability there and as you go through the session they start talking to each other.

“They share their experience and at the end the vibe inside the room is really high. I’d like to think we help them with it, to make their life lighter, because it’s not an easy time.”