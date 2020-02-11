Aberdeen encouraged to make tracks for new cycle path

An Aberdeen cycling group has unveiled a design for a new cycle path on a popular route in the city centre.

Campaigners from Aberdeen Cycle Forum have created an artist’s impression of a bike path on Market Street.

The group has been working with the council to make the city more accessible for cyclists and walkers by creating routes on King Street and Union Street.

Designs have reduced the space available for motor vehicles to make way for paths on both sides of the road.

Rachel Martin from the Cycle Forum said Market Street was chosen to help improve road safety.

She said: “We repeatedly get feedback from cyclists about how dangerous Market Street is for vulnerable road users and yet it is a key corridor with important destinations like the train station, the harbour and Union Square.

“A bike path on Market Street could connect Torry with the city centre. If we also build segregated paths for Union Street and King Street then it could connect Torry with the Bridge of Don.

“A lot of HGVs use Market Street and the bigger the vehicle, the more important it is for them all to have their own space. A cycling city is one that is safe enough for a 12-year-old to ride unaccompanied in and, as a parent myself, I would never let my children cycle along Market Street.

“Making the area pedestrian and cycle friendly will also open up tourism possibilities.

“The ferry to Orkney and Shetland leaves from this part of town but the whole area is very unpleasant for pedestrians.

“Giving more space to cyclists and improving the landscaping with trees and plants could be a big economic boost for our city.”

The local authority is carrying out an active travel plan consultation and residents are urged to have their say on the proposals.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s housing and transport spokeswoman, said: “I think it’s good that cyclists are engaging with the city centre masterplan vision.

“There is a need for shared space and making the city centre friendly for cyclists and walkers, which is our aim.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We are looking at options for improved cycle facilities on Market Street as one of the projects identified in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP), which looks to create a more pedestrian, cycle and bus-friendly city centre.

“We are refreshing our Active Travel Action Plan which encourages people to walk and cycle more, and members of the public can comment until Friday.”

Any opinions can be submitted online to the Council’s website.