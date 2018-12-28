Make 2018 go out with a bang: Our guide to Hogmanay in the north-east

Fireworks, fireballs and some high-energy piping are set to bring in 2019 at events across the north-east.

Music, including an ABBA tribute band, and fireworks will herald in the new year in style at Aberdeen’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Meanwhile, the world-famous fireballs are expected to attract thousands to the seaside town of Stonehaven.

Further inland, in Turriff, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been booked to say goodbye to 2018 with a rousing performance.

The Granite City celebrations start from 9pm at Schoolhill.

Musicians will entertain the crowds before a stunning fireworks display starts from the roof of His Majesty’s Theatre on the stroke of midnight.

The 10-minute show has been designed by Inverurie-based firm Fireworx Scotland.

First to perform on stage at 9pm will be Rachael Bisset and Scott Mellis, followed by Celtic rock band Gleadhraich. Headlining will be ABBA tribute band Thank You For The Music.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Councillor Marie Boulton said: “There is always a great atmosphere in the city centre on Hogmanay. Our free street party is an excellent way to bring in the bells.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people from across the city, throughout the region and further afield to Aberdeen for one of the biggest events on the Scottish social calendar.

“The Hogmanay celebrations is our last event in our festive schedule and what better way to signal the end of another fantastic Christmas in Aberdeen than with our annual street party?”

Minister for Europe, Migration and International Development Ben Macpherson, said: “Few places celebrate New Year quite like Scotland – the home of the world-renowned Hogmanay celebrations. “With its incredible performances and exciting celebrations, Aberdeen’s Hogmanay attracts audiences of people from far and wide to bring in the New Year, raising Scotland’s profile internationally.”

Road closures will be in place, with some running from 1pm on Hogmanay until 6am on New Year’s Day,

Schoolhill at its junction with Blackfriars Street to its junction with Back Wynd;

Upperkirkgate at its junction with Back Wynd to its junction with Flourmill Lane,

Blackfriars Street,

Rosemont Viaduct,

Denburn Viaduct,

Belmont Street at its junction with Little Belmont Street to its junction with Schoolhill

Back Wynd at its junction with Little Belmont Street to Schoolhill.

Closures coming into effect at 10pm on Hogmanay and running until 6am the following day;

Skene Street from its junction with Skene Square roundabout to its junction with Rosemount Viaduct

Spa Street from the access into Denburn car park to its junction with Skene Street

Rosemount Viaduct

Harriett Street

Crooked Lane

Union Terrace

Diamond Place

Windmill Brae

Windmill Lane

Bath Street

Belmont Street at its junction with Little Belmont Street to Union Street

Little Belmont Street at its junction with Belmont Street and Back Wynd

Back Wynd at its junction with Little Belmont Street to Union Street,

Gaelic Lane

Flourmill Lane.

Union Street will have a closure in place from 11.30pm until 12.45am at its junction from Crown Street to Market Street,Bridge Street from its junction with Wapping Street to Union Street, and Diamond Street will also have the same short-term closure.

Parking restrictions will also be in operation from 6pm on Hogmanay until 6am on New Year’s Day.

They include the Pocket Park outside Robert Gordon’s College, Schoolhill, Upperkirkgate, Blackfriars Street, Bridge Street from its junctions of Wapping Street to Union Street, Diamond Street at its junction with Diamond Lane to Union Street and Union Terrace.

Meanwhile, Stonehaven is gearing up for its Fireball Festival. Crowds are expected to line the street from 10.30pm on Monday ready for the parade to begin at the bells.

No tickets are required, but organisers have asked those who plan to take cars to leave early to secure a parking place.

Jim Stephen, vice chairman of the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, said the set up starts today, with thousands expected to descend on the town.

He added: “We’re telling everyone to come along early.

“Stonehaven is a small place so everyone should turn up in plenty time, have a couple of beers and enjoy themselves.”

And The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are set to bring in the bells at a new Hogmanay event in Turriff run by the Grampian Events Company. One of the biggest bagpipe bands in the world, the group will play at the Haughs.

Turriff councillor Alastair Forsyth said: “This will be fabulous for Turriff. It’s a very highly organised event.

“Hopefully it will become an annual gathering and will be very successful.”