Majority of work in Aberdeen Art Gallery created by women

The majority of artwork showcased in Aberdeen Art Gallery was produced predominantly by female creatives, a study has shown.

Thomas Megaw, documentation officer of Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museums, discovered a series of statistics – including gender and places of birth – linked to the makers of the venue’s works, through the use of digital records and databases.

The study, which was based on artwork produced after 1980, found 53% of the artists of contemporary works on display are female.

Using the biographical details associated with these artists and online tools, further research revealed Scotland and England were the most prominent countries of birth.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and London were named as the most common cities, overtaking the likes of Cambridge and Kirkwall.