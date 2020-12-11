Majority of north-east train services to run over Christmas

The majority of rail services in the north-east will continue to operate over the festive period after passenger numbers grew.

Across Scotland, around one in five services will be cancelled – but journeys to Aberdeen and surrounding stations have bucked the national trend.

Nationally, the number of people travelling by train is just 15% of pre-Covid-19 levels. However, in the north-east, passenger numbers are 43% lower than they were before the pandemic.

The number of passengers in the area has grown since September – and to accommodate the rise, ScotRail bosses have opted to reintroduce the Aberdeen “crossrail” service, which serves all stations between Montrose and Inverurie.

Inverurie, Dyce and Kintore – which opened earlier this year at a cost of £15 million – are now served by up to three trains per hour, while an hourly service is in operation between Montrose, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Portlethen.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s operations director, said: “It’s great to see that despite the 85% drop in passenger numbers across Scotland, journeys in and around Aberdeen have increased to 43% compared to the same time last year.

“We are delighted that the significant investment by Scotland’s railway in the local rail network continues to prove to be a success.”

Sandra Macdonald, chair of the regional transport body Nestrans, said: “It is heartening to see such a strong percentage of passengers now returning to rail travel in and around Aberdeen. The north-east’s rail services and facilities – including the impressive new Kintore station – are something that Nestrans are very proud of.

“They provide an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy convenient rail travel, better connectivity and a sustainable option for local travel to and from Aberdeen.”

Vice-chair Peter Argyle added: “This has been such a challenging year for us all as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the way in which we travel has been massively-impacted upon.

“Although it will be some time before rail travel returns to the levels of previous years, it is very encouraging to see our passenger numbers have recovered better than in other areas of the country.”