Year-long gas works to start in Elgin next month with A96 traffic disruption expected

Major gas improvement works will begin in Elgin next month.

The year-long works start on April 6 and involve replacing nearly two miles of gas mains with new pipes.

It will be carried out in five stages, with the first phase focusing on the area around Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Traffic restrictions will be put in place on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road for four weeks as part of the first part of the project.

Traffic restrictions

Work begins on Pluscarden Road, with the exit to Dr Gray’s Hospital being closed, with West Road being used as both an entrance and an exit instead.

There will be one-way traffic on the A96 eastbound between the roundabout at West Road and the roundabout at Wittet Drive.

From April 12, Haugh Road will be closed between Moray Leisure Centre and Borough Briggs Road roundabout.

Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place at the roundabout to allow continued traffic flow.

Engineers will also be working in King Street but are not expected to affect traffic.

Safety-critical work

SGN said that the “safety-critical” work would be taking place during ongoing Covid restrictions to minimise disruption to the local community.

They will be writing to residents affected by the work, which is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Moray Council leader and Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter urged people to plan ahead when making journeys when traffic restrictions are in place.

He said: “It is obviously good news that SGN is making a substantial investment in major infrastructure in Elgin.

“Inevitably, with works like these, there will be some disruption to traffic.

“Traffic management will be put in place and I’d urge people to be prepared and expect some delays. They should also allow extra time for journeys.

“Ultimately, the provision of a secure energy supply is of vital importance to the town. Hopefully, the disruption is over and done with as quickly as possible.”

Reaction

Moray MP Douglas Ross urged residents to be aware of the traffic restrictions when planning journeys.

He said: “This will be a substantial programme of works that will have an impact on traffic in Elgin over the next year.

“The first stage of work will affect the main A96 road through the town, which will undoubtedly cause disruption.

“My message to residents is to make sure that you are aware of the restrictions that will be in place, and to plan accordingly.”

Information about the planned work can be found here, with the page being updated regularly.