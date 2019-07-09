‘Major victory’ as strikes averted at St Fergus gas plant

Strikes have been averted at a major gas terminal in Aberdeenshire after discussions “allayed” workers’ fears on health and safety.

Last week Unite the union threatened to ballot around 70 workers from energy services firm Wood at the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead over health and safety fears.

The union raised concern over Wood’s plans to withdraw longstanding payments to employees who carry out safety work.

Unite claimed the withdrawal of the payment could cut some worker wages by more than £100 per week.

However the union said discussions with Wood have now “allayed” safety concerns and ensured there will not be pay cuts.