Major upgrade planned for Aberdeen roundabout

A busy roundabout will undergo major works next year as part of plans to build a new road in the west of Aberdeen.

Kingswells roundabout will be expanded at its north side as part of the second phase of works to build a road serving the new Countesswells community.

The works will increase capacity at the roundabout and although the A944 will remain open, drivers have been warned to expect disruption.

A Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) spokesman said: “Through the detailed planning and design phase of our new road, and in conjunction with the Aberdeen City Council roads team, it was identified that the addition of a dedicated ‘left only’ lane would be of benefit to road users.

“This will take traffic from the eastbound A944 north towards Kingswells.

“These works are currently scheduled to start in July 2020 and will be phased to reduce, wherever possible, the impact on the travelling public, including work being done outwith peak periods.”