Aberdeen city centre street closed due to concern for person

A busy Aberdeen street was closed this afternoon due to a concern for a person.

Virginia Street was closed off northbound for about two hours as police deal with the ongoing incident.

Motorists in Aberdeen city centre were advised to take alternative routes, with traffic moving very slowly.

As a result, Market Street was severely congested, with motorists facing a 25 to 30 minute wait.

The incident took place at 3.30pm, with police seen heading away from the scene two hours later.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Aberdeen are currently attending to a report of a concern for person on Marischal Street in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are in attendance and a cordon has been put in place at Virginia Street northbound with its junction to Market Street.

“Please find an alternative route if possible.”

A police officer could be seen guarding the door of the NCP car park on Marischal Street.