Major resurfacing works to cause delays on roads across the north and north-east

Surfacing works are due to take place on the A95 between Aviemore and Portsoy near Grantown-on-Spey and on the A90 between Edinburgh and Fraserburgh near Stonehaven.

The works are to address defects in the road surfaces, making them more safe for drivers.

Grantown-on-Spey

On Monday, June 14 works are due to start on the A95 between Aviemore and Portsoy near Grantown-on-Spey.

Works will be in place between 7:30pm and 6:30am and are expected to be completed by 6:30 on Friday, June 18.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight as well as temporary three-way traffic lights at Inverallan Roundabout.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £105,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A95, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

Stonehaven

Various sections of the A90 between the Briggs of Criggie and Meikle Fiddes near Stonehaven are due to undergo works in the coming weeks.

Works are due to begin on Friday, June 18 and be complete by 6:30am on Monday, July 12 subject to weather conditions.

Northbound and southbound lane closures will be in place between 6:30pm on June 18 and 7:30pm on June 19 to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed.

A contraflow system will be in place from the Lampool Junction to the Kinneff Junction from 6:30am on Sunday, June 20 to 6:30am on Monday, July 12.

The Barras and Kinneff Junctions will be closed with signed diversion routes in place.

Mr Stewart said: “This £2.14 Million investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 near Stonehaven.

“Unfortunately, due to the scale and nature of the works we need to use contraflow traffic management for the safety of our teams and the travelling public. To limit the duration of the disruption the teams will be working around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible.”