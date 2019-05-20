Major stretch of Aberdeen road to close for resurfacing work

A major stretch of an Aberdeen road will be closed for more than a week.

Resurfacing work is being carried out on Beach Esplanade, Beach Boulevard and Links Road next month.

Repairs will be carried out on Beach Esplanade, between its junction with Beach Boulevard stretching 50 metres south.

The road will be closed from 6pm on June 23 until 10pm on June 28.

It will then be closed again from 6pm on June 30 to 10pm on July 4.

A further closure has been announced for Links Road, near its junction with Urquhart Road, from 6pm on June 23 to 10pm on June 30.

Motorists will not be allowed to park vehicles on Beach Esplanade during the same period between the junctions with Links Road and the Beach Boulevard.

The closures have been planned by the city council as part of its road improvements programme.