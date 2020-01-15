Major steps taken to help homeless in Scotland

Foundations have been put in place in an bid to end homelessness in Scotland, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government first introduced its Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan last January.

Now, in a new report, Scottish Housing Minister and Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said 39 of the 49 actions in the plan have been progressed.

The plan includes the Housing First scheme, which is being implemented in the north-east.

Under the scheme, homeless people moved away from “halfway houses” such as the now-closed Margaret House facility in Aberdeen.They are then moved into their own homes and given access to a wide range of support services such as health and employment assistance.

Mr Stewart said in the report: “With a determined effort we believe we have put in place the foundations to realise this vision and shift to a person-centred approach that focuses on prevention, joined-up planning, quick and effective responses and rapid rehousing.

“When we reach that point we will be able to say with confidence that we brought about an end to homelessness.”

According to the report, more than 6% of people classed as homeless in Aberdeen become homeless again later – one of eight local authority areas above the national average.

Aberdeen City Council regeneration spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “We have considerable support for people who find themselves homeless, including housing advice, case management, temporary accommodation, financial and welfare rights advice and housing support to set up and/or maintain a tenancy.

“We also commission significant contracts with third-sector organisations, working closely with them to assist people who find themselves homeless.”

Moray’s repeat homelessness rate was more than 7.5%.

A Moray Council spokesman said: “We have put together a rapid rehousing transition plan, which aims to ensure that those who are experiencing homelessness are settled into appropriate housing as quickly as possible, reducing their time spent in temporary accommodation.”

Aberdeenshire’s repeat homelessness rate was 5%.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We have seen significant reductions in the use of bed and breakfasts and time spent in temporary accommodation with repeat homeless presentations decreasing through the implementation of actions identified in our rapid rehousing transition plan 2019-2024.”

Angus’s repeat homelessness rate was just over 2%.

Angus Council did not provide a statement.