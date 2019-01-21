Major search sparked by Good Samaritan at north-east beach caves called off

A Good Samaritan sparked a major rescue operation in a north-east community after hearing cries for help coming from caves.

Three search teams were called to the caves at Aberdour Beach at around 2.10pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a person appearing to be in difficulty.

However, the teams – two from Fraserburgh and one from Banff – could find nobody matching the description in the report despite searching the area for more than three hours.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Coastguard said they are treating the call as false but with good intent.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “The Fraserburgh Lifeboat, Fraserburgh Coastguard Rescue Team and Banff were called to investigate reports of a person in difficulty in the New Aberdour area.

“After a lengthy search, nobody was found and the search has ended.”