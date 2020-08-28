Major roadworks planned in Aberdeen to improve safety

An application has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for a temporary road closure to enable the next phase of road infrastructure works at Countesswells.

Following initial plans shared with Countesswells residents last year, and detailed consultation with the local authority, Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) has applied to temporarily close the C128C road between Kingswells and Cults from September 28 2020 for 13 weeks.

Work on the project was delayed due to Covid-19.

Ryan Swan, project manager at CDL, said: “The road closure is to facilitate the construction of a new West Link access road which will connect the new community at Countesswells with the existing Kingswells roundabout.

“This is a significant parcel of works and, on completion, will deliver much-needed improvements to safety and traffic flow, not just for Countesswells residents but all road users.”

It is hoped the new road will offer a fit-for-purpose route for cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

Ryan added: “The new road layout will offer improved connections between Countesswells and the west of the city.

“It demonstrates our commitment to the existing and future residents at Countesswells, as well as the wider community.

He added: “We will continue to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to ensure that, where possible, disruption is minimised through the use of agreed traffic management.”